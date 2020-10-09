Pedestrian struck, thrown through Vancouver shop window by motorist

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver pedestrian was sent flying through a shop window after being struck by a pickup truck on Friday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Granville Street and West 11th Avenue.

Vancouver police said the pedestrian was knocked through the glass window of a Purdy’s chocolate shop and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Vancouver firefighters’ union said its members were called to the scene for a two-vehicle accident.

“Amazingly victim transported in stable condition,” said the union.

A photo from the scene shows a sliver pickup truck mounting the curb at a 45-degree angle, with its front end in the shop window.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

