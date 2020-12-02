Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 1 early Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle called Abbotsford police to the scene between the Clearbrook and McCallum Road exits just before 3 a.m.

A man’s body was discovered in the right westbound lane of the highway.

Westbound lanes were closed for more than four hours, affecting Wednesday morning’s commute. It has since reopened.

The investigation remains open but police say speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with this investigation, police said. He did not sustain any injuries but was severely shaken.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 2:45 a.m. and 3 a.m. is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.