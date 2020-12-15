Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 15

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Scarborough nursing home under hospital management

Ontario’s Ministry of Long-term Care says the Craiglee Nursing Home, located near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue in Scarborough, is under management with Scarborough Health Network.

The ministry said the arrangement helps to address spread of COVID-19 in the home and stabilize the situation.

The voluntary management contract between the nursing home and the hospital is in effect for 90 days.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,275 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

711 were in Toronto

586 were in Peel Region

154 were in York Region

92 were in Durham Region

65 were in Halton Region

Ontario reported 2,275 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, marking a new single-day record, to bring the provincial total to 144,396.

However, Ontario said that it pulled data at a different time than it usually does, resulting in a one-day increase in the daily case count for some public health units.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,992 as 20 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 1,810 from the previous day. The government said 39,566 tests were processed in the last 24 hours

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,424 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 24 deaths.

There are 134 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 695 active cases among long-term care residents and 761 active cases among staff — up by 36 cases and up by 24 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 6,664 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 4,594 among students and 977 among staff (1,093 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 319 more cases over a three-day period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 913 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Twenty schools in Ontario are currently closed, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 1,124 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 55 (30 child cases and 25 staff cases.) Out of 5,251 child care centres in Ontario, 226 currently have cases and 43 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.