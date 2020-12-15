Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Moderna vaccine key to immunizing Ontario long-term care residents: Hillier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2020 2:20 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to go to Ontario care homes 1st, officials say' Coronavirus: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to go to Ontario care homes 1st, officials say
WATCH ABOVE: Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, said on Tuesday when the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is approved by Health Canada and received, it will go to long-term care homes “in greatest need” first, including those in “hot zones” or lockdown zones.

TORONTO — The head of Ontario’s vaccine distribution task force says Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be key to immunizing the province’s long-term care residents.

Retired. Gen. Rick Hillier says the vaccine, which still requires Health Canada approval, can be moved more easily than the one manufactured by Pfizer, which requires deep cold storage.

Hillier says because of those limits, and the dangers of transporting nursing home residents during the pandemic, the Moderna vaccine will be used on long-term care residents.

Read more: Canada will receive 168K Moderna coronavirus vaccine doses this month, pending approval

He says the Pfizer vaccine, which the province rolled out Monday in Toronto, will be given to front-line workers and should help cut the risk that they will bring the virus into homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has said it expects to receive between 30,000 and 85,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine after it is approved by the federal regulator.

Premier Doug Ford says the province’s vaccination program will continue this week using the first doses received over the weekend.

Ontario reported a new single day record of 2,275 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 711 cases were in Toronto, 586 in Peel Region, 185 in Windsor-Essex, and 154 in York Region.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to go to Ontario care homes 1st, officials say' Coronavirus: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to go to Ontario care homes 1st, officials say

In the province’s long-term care homes, 695 residents currently have COVID-19 and one new death has been reported today.

The province said 134 of its 626 long-term care homes were experiencing an outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

It also reported 319 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 270 among students.

Those brought the number of schools with a reported case to 913 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19OntarioOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Coronavirus VaccineCOVID-19 VaccineVaccineOntario Long-Term Caremodernamoderna vaccine
Flyers
More weekly flyers