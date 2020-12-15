Coronavirus: Ontario officials comment on high COVID-19 case numbers despite lockdowns
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott responded to questions Tuesday about high COVID-19 case counts despite parts of the province being in lockdown, saying that based on modelling, there could have been 6,500 daily cases had restrictive measures not been implemented. Elliott called the daily case count over 2,000 “disturbing,” but said part of the increase is due to some regions switching to a new system.