44 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 44 new novel coronavirus and one additional death on Tuesday, bringing the region’s total case count up to 2,743, including 56 deaths.

Thirteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in Bradford, four are in Midland and four are in Innisfil.

The rest are in Clearview, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene and Tiny Township.

Two of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired.

Four cases are related to institutional outbreaks, while one is connected to a workplace outbreak. The rest of the new COVID-19 cases are all still under investigation.

So far this week, the health unit has reported 165 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the region’s total 2,743 cases, 83 per cent — or 2,277 — have recovered, while 14 people are in hospital.

There are currently 24 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven schools, five congregate settings, four long-term care facilities, three workplaces, three retirement homes, one hospital and one correctional facility.

Four Barrie schools are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak — Barrie North Collegiate Institute, St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, Bear Creek Secondary School and Portage View Public School.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Angus, Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil and Bradford District High School are also experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

There have been 94 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in the region since the start of the pandemic — at 25 long-term care facilities, 20 workplaces, 17 educational settings, 13 retirement homes, 13 congregate settings, four community settings, one hospital and one correctional facility.

According to the province of Ontario, 28 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie

Barrie North Collegiate Institute

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie

Eastview Secondary School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Steele Street Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School in Barrie

St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie

St. Monica’s Catholic School in Barrie

St. Mary’s Catholic School in Barrie

Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

W.H. Day Elementary School in Bradford

Angus Morrison Elementary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

Tottenham Public School in New Tecumseth

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil

Lake Simcoe Public School in Innisfil

Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 2,275 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 144,396, including 3,992 deaths.

