44 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 44 new novel coronavirus and one additional death on Tuesday, bringing the region’s total case count up to 2,743, including 56 deaths.
Thirteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in Bradford, four are in Midland and four are in Innisfil.
The rest are in Clearview, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene and Tiny Township.
Two of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired.
Four cases are related to institutional outbreaks, while one is connected to a workplace outbreak. The rest of the new COVID-19 cases are all still under investigation.
So far this week, the health unit has reported 165 new COVID-19 cases.
Of the region’s total 2,743 cases, 83 per cent — or 2,277 — have recovered, while 14 people are in hospital.
There are currently 24 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven schools, five congregate settings, four long-term care facilities, three workplaces, three retirement homes, one hospital and one correctional facility.
Four Barrie schools are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak — Barrie North Collegiate Institute, St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, Bear Creek Secondary School and Portage View Public School.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Angus, Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil and Bradford District High School are also experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.
There have been 94 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in the region since the start of the pandemic — at 25 long-term care facilities, 20 workplaces, 17 educational settings, 13 retirement homes, 13 congregate settings, four community settings, one hospital and one correctional facility.
According to the province of Ontario, 28 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.
The affected schools are:
- W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie
- Barrie North Collegiate Institute
- Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie
- Eastview Secondary School in Barrie
- Portage View Public School in Barrie
- Steele Street Public School in Barrie
- Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie
- St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie
- St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School in Barrie
- St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School in Barrie
- St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie
- St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie
- St. Monica’s Catholic School in Barrie
- St. Mary’s Catholic School in Barrie
- Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School in Barrie
- Bradford District High School
- W.H. Day Elementary School in Bradford
- Angus Morrison Elementary School in Essa
- Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa
- Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth
- St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth
- Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth
- Tottenham Public School in New Tecumseth
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in New Tecumseth
- Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil
- Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil
- Lake Simcoe Public School in Innisfil
- Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia
On Tuesday, Ontario reported 2,275 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 144,396, including 3,992 deaths.
