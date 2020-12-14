Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 14 2020 6:17pm
02:15

Coronavirus: Owners of Toronto bar charged under Reopening Ontario act for operating illegally

As Catherine McDonald reports, the mayor and downtown Toronto residents are fed up with businesses disobeying public health orders.

