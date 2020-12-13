Menu

Health

Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Sunday, total nears 500

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 13, 2020 1:41 pm
A swab is taken at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
A swab is taken at a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

Manitoba public health officials advise seven additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Sunday.

Those deaths include:

  • A woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to the Kin Place outbreak in Oakbank
  • A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region
  • A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home
  • A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
  • A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the N3W unit at Concordia Hospital
  • A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home
  • A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.5 per cent provincially and 13 per cent in Winnipeg.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 impacting our most vulnerable' COVID-19 impacting our most vulnerable
COVID-19 impacting our most vulnerable

As of Sunday morning, 273 new cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 21,023.

  • 17 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region
  • 50 cases in the Northern health region
  • 18 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 22 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region
  • 166 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 5,728 known active cases and 14,805 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are currently 304 people in hospital with 43 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, while the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 490.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,145 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 388,356.

The mobile testing site at 1181 Portage Ave. closed Dec. 11, and a new walk-in testing centre located at the Garrick Centre, 330 Garry St. in Winnipeg, will open tomorrow, Dec. 14 and operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

