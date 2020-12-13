Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Sunday, total nears 500

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials advise seven additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Sunday.

Those deaths include:

A woman in her 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to the Kin Place outbreak in Oakbank

A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the N3W unit at Concordia Hospital

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.5 per cent provincially and 13 per cent in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 COVID-19 impacting our most vulnerable COVID-19 impacting our most vulnerable

As of Sunday morning, 273 new cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 21,023.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

17 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

50 cases in the Northern health region

18 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

22 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

166 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 5,728 known active cases and 14,805 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are currently 304 people in hospital with 43 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, while the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 490.

Story continues below advertisement

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,145 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 388,356.

The mobile testing site at 1181 Portage Ave. closed Dec. 11, and a new walk-in testing centre located at the Garrick Centre, 330 Garry St. in Winnipeg, will open tomorrow, Dec. 14 and operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.