Friday marks final day at Kingston Collegiate & Vocational Institute before move to new school

A chapter in Kingston history has come to a close.

Friday was the last day of classes for some students at Module Vanier, which is a part of Kingston Collegiate & Vocational Institute. Thursday was actually the last day for high school students, while on Friday, it was grades 7 and 8.

Founded in 1792, the school has been in its present location at 235 Frontenac St. since 1892. Now, that run is over.

“I’ve been in touch with a lot of my former students and they remember this forever and they are very emotional about it,” said Dan Fruhling, a former KCVI teacher and student. “They remember this more than their university, more than — they just remember. And I think not only the quality of the teacher but also what the school brought to those teachers.”

Some alumni showed up Friday in hopes of hearing that final bell, but the bells have been disconnected for several weeks. That, however, didn’t lessen the feeling some had for what is considered the oldest secondary school in the province, and the second-oldest in the country. David Loken is a current teacher at KCVI.

“I’ve met so many great people here, so many good colleagues, great students, wonderful administrators and I’ll take those memories with me forever,” said David Loken, a current teacher at KCVI.

“Yeah — (the school is) way more than just bricks and mortar.”

A new $39-million school, Kingston Secondary School and Module Vanier, will open to students and staff this coming Tuesday.

Built on the site of the former Queen Elizabeth high school in the city’s north end, the school was supposed to be ready in September but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction.

