Kingston Secondary School project set back by delays, disruptions: school board

Hundreds of students at Kingston Collegiate Vocational Institute will have to spend a few more classes in the historic building.

On Monday, Limestone District School Board sent a letter to parents and guardians, outlining unforeseen delays and disruptions that have put the Kingston Secondary School project behind schedule.

“While this is disappointing news,” the letter read, “the contractor remains focused on completing construction as soon as possible, but these recent delays will prevent us from opening the new school in September 2019 as planned.”

The superintendent of education for the new secondary school, Krishna Burra, told Global News that there are many moving pieces and sections of the building that are dependent on the weather, which is why the timeline is undetermined.

The school board also wrote that, “We do expect to move students and staff into the new completed building within the 2019-2020 school year. In the meantime, our contingency plan will see students and staff remain where they are at KCVI.”

The letter came with excitement from many Kingston Collegiate students and parents about the prospect of staying at the old school on Frontenac Street before leaving for the new school.

“The school has not been well-received by most of the parents that send their kids to this school, so it being delayed, is great for us,” said Oded Haklai, a parent of two students at Kingston Collegiate.

“I’m really happy about the delay, but I wish it was delayed more because I really want to graduate from KCVI,” said Emily Macgillivray, a grade 11 student at Kingston Collegiate.

Macgillivray and her classmates told Global News that the reason why they are eager to graduate from KCVI is because they don’t want to disrupt their senior year. This tough transition is something Burra says is being considered, because it may disrupt the application process for students applying for university or college.

According to Burra, the contractor for Kingston Secondary School will present an updated timeline in January, 2019.