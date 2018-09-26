New Kingston Secondary School on time and on budget

The new Kingston Secondary School is on budget and on time, according to the Limestone District School board’s director Debra Rantz.

Set to open for the 2019 school year, the building sits on the grounds of the former Queen Elizabeth Collegiate and Vocational Institute.

Just over 1,300 students will attend the high school next year combining the student bodies from QECVI and Kingston Collegiate Vocational School.

The 171,000-square-foot building will have 34 classrooms, two full-size gymnasiums, cafeteria space and more.

Rantz says many of the classrooms will be adaptable to meet students’ future needs.

“I think it’s important we build space that is flexible and able to evolve for our students’ needs because we can’t anticipate what our students’ needs will be even five years down the road.”

Dave Fowler, the manager of facility services, says the main entrance and foyer complete with open-concept tiered seating is welcoming and functional.

“I think it’s a great layout in that we can, from the main foyer, you can access all the different areas, the technology, the regular rooms and then there’s the school community rooms.”

Rantz says the project has led to opportunities for the city of Kingston and the school board.

“We’ve collaborated in building a community room in our library space as well as a library kiosk for the community to use.”

Kingston Secondary School will also be home to some of the board’s specialized focus programs including culinary and theatre arts.