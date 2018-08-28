Education
August 28, 2018 8:30 am
Updated: August 28, 2018 8:31 am

B.C.’s newest high school in Surrey officially opens next week

By Senior reporter  CKNW

Salish Secondary High School is B.C.'s newest high school and it's set to open next week.

Submitted from Surrey School District
B.C.’s newest high school, the $55-million Salish Secondary in Surrey’s Clayton Heights, is set to open its doors for the first time to students next week and it’s state of the art.

Stepping through the front doors, the first thing visitors notice is the bright wide-open space.

Principal Sheila Hammond says she feels light can have a calming effect.

“When [students] come in, they just calm right down… because of the natural light,” said Hammond.

She adds there will only be two school bells a day because bells can create anxiety.

“We’ll have a welcome bell in the morning and a lunch bell and that’s it.”

There is also a rooftop deck where yoga classes will be offered.

Yoga classes will be held on this rooftop. Credit: Janet Brown / CKNW

“Learning doesn’t happen in just four walls, it can happen everywhere and anywhere,” Hammond said.

The school is open concept and classrooms have walls that close and open.

Desktops are made of white-board material so students can actually write on them.

On the walls are 90-inch computer TVs.

The French Immersion program is moving to Salish and along with the core curriculum, a new “robotics” course will be offered.

“It’s a different way of thinking about learning,” said Hammond.

Surrey-classroom

One of the classrooms inside the school. Credit: Janet Brown / CKNW.

surrey-dance-studio

The dance studio. Credit: Janet Brown / CKNW.

surrey-furniture

Some of the funky school furniture. Credit: Janet Brown / CKNW.

surrey-commons

The commons area in the school. Credit: Janet Brown / CKNW.

surrey-furniture2

Some more of the furniture inside the school. Credit: Janet Brown / CKNW.

surrey-gym1

A look at the new gym. Credit: Janet Brown / CKNW.

surrey-gym2

A look at the new gym. Credit: Janet Brown / CKNW.

surrey-cafeteria

The school cafeteria. Credit: Janet Brown / CKNW.

