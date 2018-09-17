Chilliwack is getting a new school

Education Minister Rob Fleming has announced the construction of a new elementary school in south Chilliwack.

The province will provide up to $48.6 million to build a new, 930-seat elementary school and the local school board will contribute $5-million.

READ MORE: School district seeking input for name of new Lake Country school

The new school will have space for 80 kindergarten students, 250 elementary students, and 600 middle school students.

Construction is to begin in October 2019, and the school is to be ready for students in September 2022.

It will be located on Tyson Road, near the Vedder River.

Related BC Hydro and the Vancouver School Board reach deal