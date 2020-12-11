Cambridge gym, Waterloo restaurant fined for not following COVID-19 rules

Send this page to someone via email

Grand River Transit riders, a gym in Cambridge and a restaurant in the City of Waterloo were among those fined for not following COVID-19 laws in the area last week, according to Waterloo Region Chair Karen Redman.

She says there were four tickets handed out by City of Waterloo bylaw officers between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.

“All were $880 tickets for failing to obey an order,” Redman explained.

“Three to private residences for exceeding gathering limits and one to Sushi 99 in Waterloo for exceeding capacity limits and logs not being maintained.”

She said Kitchener bylaw officers also issued an $880 ticket to a residence which had exceeded gathering limits.

Redman noted that Waterloo Public Health issued an $880 ticket to L.A. Fitness in Cambridge for exceeding capacity limits

The regional chair said that four people were fined $240 by Grand River Transit for failing to wear a mask on public transit.

“These are some of the first tickets issued on our transit system,” Redman said.

”The increase in enforcement comes after the last few weeks where we have shifted from our focus from education to also include enforcement.”