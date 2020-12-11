Menu

Canada

Emergency crews on scene of partial building collapse in southwest London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Emergency crews are on scene of a partial building collapse in southwest London.
Emergency crews are on scene of a partial building collapse in southwest London. Andrew Graham/Global News

London police confirm emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse on Teeple Terrace, south of Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive.

Shortly after noon on Friday, police confirmed to Global News that two people have been pulled from the rubble.

“We’ve so far removed two people from inside of the building. We have police, fire and EMS on scene,” said Const. Sandasha Bough.

The two people pulled from the building are in critical condition, officials say.

When asked if others were still trapped inside, Bough said that “right now we’re still working on that. It’s too early to tell.”

The partial collapse occurred at 555 Teeple Ter., the site of Nest on Wonderland.

Its website describes the building as “brand new premium apartments” under construction in southwest London, set to open in spring or summer 2021.

Global News has a reporter on scene.

More information to come.

London PoliceEMSLondon FireBuilding Collapsesouthwest londonnest on wonderlandpartial building collapseteeple terrace
