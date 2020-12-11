Emergency crews on scene of partial building collapse in southwest London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

London police confirm emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse on Teeple Terrace, south of Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive.

Shortly after noon on Friday, police confirmed to Global News that two people have been pulled from the rubble.

Read more: Regina home evacuated following roof collapse in neighbouring building

“We’ve so far removed two people from inside of the building. We have police, fire and EMS on scene,” said Const. Sandasha Bough.

The two people pulled from the building are in critical condition, officials say.

When asked if others were still trapped inside, Bough said that “right now we’re still working on that. It’s too early to tell.”

Story continues below advertisement

The partial collapse occurred at 555 Teeple Ter., the site of Nest on Wonderland.

Read more: Londoners who lost homes react to guilty plea in Old East Village explosion

Its website describes the building as “brand new premium apartments” under construction in southwest London, set to open in spring or summer 2021.

Global News has a reporter on scene.

Here’s the scene near Wonderland Rd & Teeple Terrace where authorities are responding to a partial building collapse (at the red building seen toward end of vid). 2 people have been removed and are both in critical condition. Few other details at the moment #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/RrakExqsiw — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) December 11, 2020

More information to come.