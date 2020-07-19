Menu

Canada

Regina home evacuated following roof collapse in neighbouring building

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted July 19, 2020 6:35 pm
The roof of a building on 11th Avenue and Toronto Street had collapsed, Saturday, according to the Regina Fire Department.
The roof of a building on 11th Avenue and Toronto Street had collapsed, Saturday, according to the Regina Fire Department. Justin Bukoski / Global News

A building collapse led to an emergency home evacuation in Regina on Saturday, say officials.

The roof of a vacant office building located on 11th Avenue and Toronto Street had collapsed at around 6 p.m., according to the Regina Fire Department.

 

The cause of the roof collapse remains unknown.
The cause of the roof collapse remains unknown. Justin Bukoski / Global News
Following the roof collapse, a nearby home was evacuated, according to the Regina Fire Department.
Following the roof collapse, a nearby home was evacuated, according to the Regina Fire Department.

Officials say no one was inside the building at the time.

The fire department says a nearby home was evacuated as a result.

The building — which was built in the 1950s — remains fenced off.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown.

With files from Connor O’Donovan.

 

