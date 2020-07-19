Regina home evacuated following roof collapse in neighbouring building

A building collapse led to an emergency home evacuation in Regina on Saturday, say officials.
The roof of a vacant office building located on 11th Avenue and Toronto Street had collapsed at around 6 p.m., according to the Regina Fire Department.
Officials say no one was inside the building at the time.
Trending Stories
The fire department says a nearby home was evacuated as a result.
The building — which was built in the 1950s — remains fenced off.
The cause of the collapse remains unknown.
With files from Connor O’Donovan.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments