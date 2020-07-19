Regina home evacuated following roof collapse in neighbouring building

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A building collapse led to an emergency home evacuation in Regina on Saturday, say officials.

The roof of a vacant office building located on 11th Avenue and Toronto Street had collapsed at around 6 p.m., according to the Regina Fire Department.

The cause of the roof collapse remains unknown. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Following the roof collapse, a nearby home was evacuated, according to the Regina Fire Department.

Officials say no one was inside the building at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire department says a nearby home was evacuated as a result.

The building — which was built in the 1950s — remains fenced off.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown.

With files from Connor O’Donovan.