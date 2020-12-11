Menu

Canada

2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at University of Waterloo residence

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada could see up to 12,000 daily cases in January without tougher restrictions, officials say' Coronavirus: Canada could see up to 12,000 daily cases in January without tougher restrictions, officials say
WATCH: During a press conference to provide an update on Canada's COVID-19 modelling data, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the country could see up to 12,000 daily COVID-19 cases by the beginning of January if tougher restrictions are not implemented.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in a residence at the University of Waterloo, the school announced on Friday.

It says Waterloo Public Health informed the school of the outbreak at Claudette Millar Hall on Thursday.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at University of Waterloo residence

People connected to the school tested positive on Dec. 4 and Dec. 7 but Waterloo Public Health did not put together a connection between the pair until Thursday.

A week ago, Waterloo Public Health announced that it was no longer doing contract tracing in lower-risk situations but the region’s top doc says that is not why it took so long to link the cases.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 pandemic: Small business owners protest in Toronto against targeted Ontario restrictions' COVID-19 pandemic: Small business owners protest in Toronto against targeted Ontario restrictions
COVID-19 pandemic: Small business owners protest in Toronto against targeted Ontario restrictions

“Sometimes it takes a bit of time to actually link cases and determine that there is evidence of spread at a particular spread at that site,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang told reporters on Friday morning.

She says this is why some outbreaks are announced and come to an end in very short order.

“It hasn’t been 14 days or anything,” Wang explained.

Read more: Waterloo Region announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force

“Just sometimes by the nature of the way that the cases arise and are linked together it’s not always immediately evident.”

This is the second time an outbreak has been declared at the school.

The first was announced on Nov. 9 and ended eight days later with four positive tests being linked to the outbreak.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
