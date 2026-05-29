Search for missing boater near Toronto’s Cherry Beach enters 3rd day

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The search for the body of a man who is believed to have drowned in Lake Ontario after his inflatable boat sank near Cherry Beach has entered its third day.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency services rushed to the city’s east end after an inflatable boat with two men inside “started to lose air and was sinking in the lake.”

Toronto police Senior Duty Officer Errol Watson told reporters the next day that one of the men in the boat and a dog were rescued by a passing civilian boat, who handed them to police and then paramedics.

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The rescued man, who is in his 40s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The other man, however, has still not been found.

The search for the missing man paused overnight on Wednesday when darkness fell and has since shifted to a recovery operation, indicating police believe he has drowned.

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“We realize this is a tragic event and our thoughts are with those impacted,” Watson said.

The marine unit spent all of Thursday scouring the lake using divers, boats, sonar and an underwater drone, but was forced to again pause the search when night came.

On Friday morning, Toronto police said the search — now in its third day — was starting again.

“Recovery efforts will resume this morning, but I cannot confirm what time the search will begin,” they told Global News early in the morning.

“We are just asking members of the public to be cautious when they are on the water and to contact police if anything suspicious is seen.”