Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, 5 outbreak-related deaths

Hamilton Public Health reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and five deaths at institutional facilities in the midst of coronavirus outbreaks.

The new deaths include a woman in her 90s and a man in his mid-80s from St. Joseph’s Villa long-term care home (LTCH). Both died on Dec. 8.

The other deaths are a woman in her late 90s from Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH who passed on Tuesday, a woman in her early 90s from Grace Villa also passing on Dec. 8, and a man in his early 90s tied to the outbreak at the Juravinski hospital. He passed on Wednesday.

Hamilton has now had 107 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city reported another five outbreaks on Thursday. Four were declared on Wednesday – Alexander Place in Waterdown, All Tool Manufacturing in the east end, Sterling Honda on Upper James Avenue near Rymal Road, and Shalom Village Nursing Home in Westdale.

An outbreak at Meadowlands Retirement Community on Mohawk Road in Ancaster was declared on Tuesday.

Public health says there are 27 active outbreaks at 25 locations in Hamilton as of Dec. 10, including:

Eleven long-term care homes (LTCH) — Alexander place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Grace Villa, Hamilton Continuing Care, Heritage Green, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower), Shalom Village Nursing Home and Wellington Nursing Home

One retirement home — The Village at Wentworth Heights

Four workplaces — All Tool Manufacturing, O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Sterling Honda and 3 for 1 Glasses

Four schools — Adelaide Hoodless Elementary, Lawfield Elementary, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary School and St. Mark’s Elementary School

There are also outbreaks at seven other locations, including Canadian Electrical Raceways Inc., La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and three units of the Juravinski Hospital.

An outbreak at the Woodward Wastewater Construction Project was declared over on Wednesday.

The largest reported outbreaks involve Grace Villa LTCH which has had 126 COVID-19 cases since Nov. 25, Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 94 cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, Hamilton Continuing Care, which has had 49 total cases since starting on Oct. 31, Baywood Place with 42 cases since starting Nov. 1 and St. Joeseph’s Villa has had 45 total cases since an outbreak began on Nov. 20.

The city reported 684 new cases in the last 10 days.

The number of active cases in Hamilton is 620 as of Dec. 10.

The city has seen 3,905 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 47 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Halton Region reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, one death at LTCH

Halton Region reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and another death at the Allendale long-term care home.

The outbreak at Allendale involves 61 COVID-19 cases — 50 residents, eight staff and three others connected to the home. Eleven people have died at the home since the outbreak began on Nov.13.

Recent outbreaks in Halton have accounted for 35 coronavirus-related deaths. There have been a total of 76 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Halton since the pandemic began.

Halton has 34 outbreaks, including 16 institutional outbreaks at nine long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Billings Court Manor and Burloak in Burlington, Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown, Chartwell Waterford, Northridge, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor, all in Oakville), six retirement homes (Amica Georgetown, Chartwell Lakeshore, Sunrise and Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, as well as Delmanor Glen Abbey and Palermo Village in Oakville) and one hospital (the acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The region has two active school outbreaks at John William Boitch in Burlington involving five cases, and one case at St. Anne Elementary also in Burlington.

The largest outbreak in the region is at Wyndham Manor in Oakville, which involves 99 people – 72 residents, 18 staff members and nine others connected to the home. Ten people have died at the home since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

Another significant outbreak involves Chartwell Waterford (58 people — 47 residents and 11 staff members, 11 deaths).

The region has 453 active cases as of Dec. 10, with Milton accounting for 137 and Burlington accounting for 154 cases.

Halton has had 4,328 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Niagara Region reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. There are 247 active cases as of Dec. 10.

The region has 14 active outbreaks with six institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and four long-term care homes (Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset in Welland and Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls).

Overall, Niagara has had 2,405 total positive cases and 87 virus-related deaths.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported ten new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has had 707 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 42 active cases as of Dec. 10.

The two counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Brant County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region now has 587 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 54 active cases as of Dec. 10 with three people receiving hospital care.

Public health says a new outbreak at a north-end Walmart in Brantford involves two staff members who tested positive for the coronavirus. The workers were last at the location between Nov. 17 and 19 and Nov. 28 and 30. BCHU believes there is a low-risk of virus transmission to shoppers.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework