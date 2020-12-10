Ontario sets provincial record with nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases

Ontario reported 1,983 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, a new single-day high, bringing the provincial total to 134,783.

The previous provincial record for cases was on Monday when 1,925 new infections were recorded and before that on Sunday with 1,924 cases.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 515 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 496 in Toronto, 208 in York Region and 112 in Windsor-Essex.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,871 as 35 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 829 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 18 from the previous day), with 228 patients in an intensive care unit (up by seven) and 132 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by three).

The government said 61,809 tests were processed in the last 24 hours which also sets the record for tests within a single day. There is currently a backlog of 66,326 tests that need results. A total of 6,776,142 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 114,679 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,804 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 16,233, up from the previous day at 16,089, and up from last Thursday at 14,795.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

65,891 people are male — an increase of 992 cases.

68,086 people are female — an increase of 973 cases.

16,705 people are 19 and under — an increase of 319 cases.

49,273 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 693 cases.

38,686 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 597 cases.

19,456 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 281 cases.

10,641 people are 80 and over — an increase of 92 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

The newly reported numbers for Thursday’s report were pulled from the provincial database Wednesday afternoon. Hospitalization numbers are valid as of Tuesday.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,358 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 17 deaths.

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 118 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 623 active cases among long-term care residents and 617 active cases among staff — up by five cases and unchanged in cases, respectively, in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 6,059 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 4,076 among students and 893 among staff (1,090 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 139 more cases over a 24-hour period.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 1,362 cases reported among students and 294 cases among staff (three individuals were not identified) — totaling 1,659 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 878 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Ten schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 1,017 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 31 (20 child cases and 11 staff cases.) Out of 5,246 child care centres in Ontario, 208 currently have cases and 35 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday’s, numbers are included from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon.