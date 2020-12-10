Menu

Canada

Peace officer working in Hamilton courts tests positive for COVID-19: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 10:46 am
Global News

A special constable working in Hamilton courthouses has tested positive for COVID-19, according to police.

Hamilton police have not revealed any locations where the peace officer had been working but did say the officer’s last day at work was on Dec. 6, 2020.

Read more: 3 people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in downtown Hamilton

The agency says it is working with public health on contact tracing and says those who made close contact with the constable have been notified.

Hamilton police have reported five coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

So far, the service has had three sworn officers and two special constables test positive.

Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton – Nov 10, 2020

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
