Peace officer working in Hamilton courts tests positive for COVID-19: police

Send this page to someone via email

A special constable working in Hamilton courthouses has tested positive for COVID-19, according to police.

Hamilton police have not revealed any locations where the peace officer had been working but did say the officer’s last day at work was on Dec. 6, 2020.

The agency says it is working with public health on contact tracing and says those who made close contact with the constable have been notified.

Hamilton Police have been made aware that a Special Constable working in #HamOnt courts has tested positive for COVID-19. The member was last at work on December 6, 2020. HPS is working with Public Health on contact tracing. All close contacts have been notified. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton police have reported five coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

So far, the service has had three sworn officers and two special constables test positive.

0:49 Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton – Nov 10, 2020