Two people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in downtown Hamilton

A man and a woman have been sent to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Hamilton, according to police.
Investigators say it happened just before noon on Wednesday at James Street North and Cannon Street West.
Paramedics say the female was a pedestrian in her late 20s or early 30s. She was sent to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The man was sent to hospital for minor treatment.
The intersection has since reopened following an investigation and clean-up.
Trending Stories
Police have not revealed any charges.
Police search for minivan caught on video in hit and run incident on Hamilton Mountain
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments