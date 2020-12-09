Menu

Comments

Traffic

Two people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 5:15 pm
A man and a woman have been sent to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Hamilton, according to police.

Investigators say it happened just before noon on Wednesday at James Street North and Cannon Street West.

Paramedics say the female was a pedestrian in her late 20s or early 30s. She was sent to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The man was sent to hospital for minor treatment.

The intersection has since reopened following an investigation and clean-up.

Police have not revealed any charges.

