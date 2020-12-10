B.C.’s top doctor goes viral for ‘happy dance’ ahead of vaccine rollout

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s top doctor has caused a stir on social media for a candid moment caught on camera ahead of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout announcement on Wednesday.

The moment was captured when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix, Premier John Horgan and vaccine coordinator Dr. Ross Brown arrived atypically early for the afternoon briefing.

Network cameras were already rolling and the event was already being streamed live.

When told there would be a two-minute wait before the briefing started, Henry performed a tap-inspired dance move to the jazzy “hold” music playing in the Victoria press theatre.

The moment was captured by people at home who were already watching the live stream, prompting one Twitter user to quip “Protect Dr. Bonnie Henry at all costs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Protect Dr. Bonnie Henry at all costs pic.twitter.com/pY2en2Gh3N — Vanessa Jang (@vanessajang) December 10, 2020

Reaction to the unscripted moment was immediate.

Many people responded that Henry, who has been the public face and authoritative voice on the province’s COVID-19 response, deserved a moment of joy after 10 months of stress and bad news.

Others pointed out that the reaction showed humanity, calling back to the several times that Henry has become visibly emotional when announcing COVID-19 and overdose deaths.

Levity is always needed and appreciated. I think it reminds us that we can all look forward to that light at the end of the tunnel. Dr. Henry is an amazing pilot. I’ll continue do the best I am able and will encourage my friends too. — Susan White (@SusanWhite2019) December 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

She’s human, she’s borne and continues to bear a very heavy weight, goodness knows she deserves a light moment. I have nothing but respect and admiration for the doctor and every time I hear her speak, I know our province is in good hands. — Jeff McDonald (@JeffMcDonald3) December 10, 2020

Yes!! Agreed 😊 — Laura (@ElEhYouAreEh) December 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

When she cried I teared up, she dances I’m still tearing up, but now I’m smiling. — 🇨🇦 Sick and tired of being sick and tired (@SonroHiohn) December 10, 2020

However, not everyone had the same reaction, highlighting how the provincial health officer has become a lightning rod for polarized opinions in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A number of people took to social media to criticize the doctor for what they said was unprofessional behaviour, given the continued surge in cases and restrictions being imposed over the holidays.

Others responded with their frustrations over the province’s COVID schools plan.

Several argued that dancing ahead of a briefing that would announce 16 new COVID-19 deaths was cold.

Incredible that so many in BC continue to idolize the person who waited months to mandate masks, then only did so after doctors begged her. Now she’s dancing when 16 more people died from COVID today and 75 are fighting for their lives in ICU. Unbelievable. — ElizabethR 👑 (@ElizabethRBess) December 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

3 weeks of double-digit deaths isn't something to dance about. — David Walsh (@DavidWa59907969) December 10, 2020

Lighten up. Good god — CatherineMellon (@CatherineMellon) December 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Bet you wouldn’t love it if it was one of your family in LTC homes that she won’t follow science and use rapid testing. — Kristy (@Kristy91808800) December 10, 2020

It is not the first time Henry has captured the public’s imagination. Her love of Fluevog shoes prompted the Vancouver footwear designer to create a shoe in her honour.

She’s also been the subject of songs, been given a Gitxsan name, and had her own name applied to everything from SPCA rescue puppies to cocktails.

But not all of the attention has been positive.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Henry, who has been required to make difficult and often unpopular decisions in her role as the province’s chief pandemic administrator, has faced death threats.

Story continues below advertisement

In September, Henry said she’d been forced to acquire security for her home, and that her staff had received abusive and threatening phone calls and letters.