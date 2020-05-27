B.C. school honours Dr. Bonnie Henry with Gitxsan name meaning ‘one who is calm among us’

Send this page to someone via email

A school in Gitxsan traditional territory has honoured B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

In a ceremony held Friday at Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary School, the name “Gyatsit sa ap dii’m,” meaning “one who is calm among us,” was bestowed on B.C’s top doctor.

Henry, who has led the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, attended the ceremony via Zoom.

“I was very honoured and flattered to receive this name,” Henry said Tuesday, adding that she hopes to visit Gitxsan territory when it is safe to do so.

Janet Meyer, acting superintendent with Coast Mountains School District 82, said the name was not bestowed to Henry by the Gitxsan Nation but by the school.

Adopting people into the school community is a way to integrate Indigenous culture into the everyday lives of students, Meyer said.

Meyer said the school decided to honour Henry for what she has done for the community and the province “and the way with which she carries herself.”

“It’s not just her work, but it’s her person,” she said.