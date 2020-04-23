Menu

Economy

Pre-sale for the Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe by John Fluevog starts Thursday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 6:27 pm
John Fluevog releases the ‘Dr. Henry’ shoe
Vancouver shoemaker John Fluevog has released a limited edition shoe dubbed the 'Dr. Henry' to support the fight against COVID-19. He chats with Global News about honouring B.C.'s top doctor.

The pre-sale for the highly-anticipated Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe by designer John Fluevog officially starts Thursday.

The sale starts at 4 p.m. on their website.

The limited-edition shoe was created in honour of B.C.’s provincial health officer.

All pre-sale proceeds from the “Dr. Henry” shoe will go to help Food Banks BC during the coronavirus pandemic. They retail for $339.

READ MORE: Designer John Fluevog releases Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe as COVID-19 fundraiser

Henry agreed to lend her name to the shoe, which features pink patent leather highlights and Fluevog’s distinctive operetta heel.

Henry’s oft-quoted phrase during her COVID-19 news conferences, “Be kind, be calm and be safe,” will be printed on the footsock.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: How Dr. Bonnie Henry’s COVID-19 briefings have become must-see TVThe Fluevog shoe is just one tribute to Henry, who has been the face of B.C.’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.Last month, a Calgary business released a line of T-shirts featuring images of prominent public health officers, including Henry.Her image has also appeared on a mural in downtown Vancouver.There have also been musical tributes to B.C.’s top doctor, including one that reworks the song ‘Dear Theodosia’ in the Broadway smash-hit musical Hamilton.
Musical tribute to the much-admired Dr. Bonnie Henry
Musical tribute to the much-admired Dr. Bonnie Henry

— With files from Jon Azpiri

