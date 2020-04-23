Pre-sale for the Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe by John Fluevog starts Thursday

The pre-sale for the highly-anticipated Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe by designer John Fluevog officially starts Thursday.
The sale starts at 4 p.m. on their website.
The limited-edition shoe was created in honour of B.C.’s provincial health officer.
All pre-sale proceeds from the “Dr. Henry” shoe will go to help Food Banks BC during the coronavirus pandemic. They retail for $339.
Henry agreed to lend her name to the shoe, which features pink patent leather highlights and Fluevog’s distinctive operetta heel.
Henry’s oft-quoted phrase during her COVID-19 news conferences, “Be kind, be calm and be safe,” will be printed on the footsock.
READ MORE: ANALYSIS: How Dr. Bonnie Henry’s COVID-19 briefings have become must-see TVThe Fluevog shoe is just one tribute to Henry, who has been the face of B.C.’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.Last month, a Calgary business released a line of T-shirts featuring images of prominent public health officers, including Henry.Her image has also appeared on a mural in downtown Vancouver.There have also been musical tributes to B.C.’s top doctor, including one that reworks the song ‘Dear Theodosia’ in the Broadway smash-hit musical Hamilton.
