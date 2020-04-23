Pre-sale for the Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe by John Fluevog starts Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The pre-sale for the highly-anticipated Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe by designer John Fluevog officially starts Thursday.

The sale starts at 4 p.m. on their website.

The limited-edition shoe was created in honour of B.C.’s provincial health officer.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All pre-sale proceeds from the “Dr. Henry” shoe will go to help Food Banks BC during the coronavirus pandemic. They retail for $339.

Henry agreed to lend her name to the shoe, which features pink patent leather highlights and Fluevog’s distinctive operetta heel.

Henry’s oft-quoted phrase during her COVID-19 news conferences, “Be kind, be calm and be safe,” will be printed on the footsock.

— With files from Jon Azpiri

Story continues below advertisement