Designer John Fluevog releases Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe as COVID-19 fundraiser

Well-known Vancouver designer John Fluevog is releasing a limited edition shoe in honour of B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

All pre-sale proceeds from the “Dr. Henry” shoe will go to help Food Banks BC during the coronavirus pandemic.

Henry agreed to lend her name to the shoe, which features pink patent leather highlights and Fluevog’s distinctive Munster heel.

Henry’s oft-quoted phrase during her COVID-19 news conferences, “Be kind, be calm and be safe,” will be printed on the footsock.

Henry is a big fan of Fluevog’s work, and Fluevog said in a news release on Wednesday that the feeling is definitely mutual.

“At times like these, we’re so fortunate to have someone who is calm and comforting but direct, and positive but realistic, informing and educating us day to day,” he said.

Pre-sales for the shoe, which is part of the business’s The Operetta Family collection, will start next month.

The Fluevog shoe is the latest tribute to Henry, who has been the face of B.C.’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, a Calgary business released a line of T-shirts featuring images of prominent public health officers, including Henry.

Her image has also appeared on a mural in downtown Vancouver.

There have also been musical tributes to B.C.’s top doctor, including one that reworks the song ‘Dear Theodosia’ in the Broadway smash-hit musical Hamilton.