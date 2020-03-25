Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Coronavirus: T-shirts with portraits of Canada’s top doctors on sale for charity

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 8:02 pm
.

A Calgary business has released three limited edition T-shirts featuring some of Canada’s top doctors, who have become the faces of government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madame Premier has produced shirts featuring Alberta’s chief health officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, B.C.’s chief health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Canada’s chief health officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

READ MORE: B.C. clothing shop ramps up production of Alberta medical officer’s periodic table dress

Founder Sarah Elder-Chamanara says she got the idea after a local artist, Mandy Stobo, posted a portrait she drew of Hinshaw on Instagram.

Elder-Chamanara says she asked her to put it on a T-shirt and then create portraits of Henry and Tam.

Story continues below advertisement

Net proceeds will be going to charities in the doctors’ provinces.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The three health officers have become leaders the public turns to for reassurance and facts, she says, presented in a calm, professional manner.

READ MORE: Meet Dr. Bonnie Henry: a B.C. coronavirus hunter who staved off Canada’s epidemics

“All three of them have been steadfast in their leadership and their medical capabilities and their ability to give the public confidence that the province and the federal government have a handle on things.”

She says the T-shirts align with Madame Premier’s core mission of supporting the increased inclusion of women and diversity in politics.

Extended: One-on-one with Dr. Bonnie Henry
Extended: One-on-one with Dr. Bonnie Henry

“It is still too common that we don’t see enough women on TV in different capacities,” Elder-Chamanara says.

“Little girls will be able to see themselves potentially as a Dr. Hinshaw or a Dr. Henry or a Dr. Tam and I think that’s incredible because that’s what they need to see to help them believe that that’s possible for themselves.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsDr. Bonnie HenryCalgary businesstheresa tamDeena HinshawMadame Premier
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.