New Brunswick aiming to attract $30 billion in investment at Toronto summit

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The New Brunswick government is hoping to attract billions of dollars from investors at a major conference this week.

Premier Susan Holt has joined several of her counterparts in Toronto for the Canada Investment Summit to pitch eight separate projects.

The government says it will showcase potential investment opportunities in critical minerals, advanced materials, energy, digital infrastructure and transportation.

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The province plans to pitch investors on a new nuclear development, a proposed data centre and the Sisson Mine project.

A news release says those projects, along with five others, represent more than $30 billion worth of capital investment opportunities.

Herb Emery, political science department chair at the University of New Brunswick, says he isn’t certain whether the summit would significantly boost New Brunswick’s economy.

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But he says it could lead to some new contracts and commitments.

“These projects would generate GDP too far down the road,” he said.

“And the growth that it would generate isn’t enough to close the hole that they’ve created with the spending,” he added, referencing New Brunswick’s budget deficits.