Dr. Bonnie Henry says she’s received death threats during B.C’s COVID-19 response

British Columbia’s top doctor says she’s received death threats in her role as a public figure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she’s had to have security in her home and has been targeted with death threats, along

with abusive letters and phone calls to staff.

“There are many people who don’t like what I do or don’t like the way I say it or don’t like my shoes and feel quite able to send me nasty notes, to leave phone calls, to harass my office staff,” she said. “I’ve had to have security in my house. I’ve had death threats.”

2:25 Dr. Bonnie Henry on B.C. possibly being in ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 Dr. Bonnie Henry on B.C. possibly being in ‘second wave’ of COVID-19

She says she believes it’s partly due to her status as a woman in a high-profile position, and that people feel comfortable targeting her in ways they would not necessarily do to male leaders.

Henry has become a national figure during her time leading B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with shoe designer John Fluevog naming a pair of shoes after her.

2:42 Dr. Henry lays out rules for B.C. school COVID-19 outbreaks Dr. Henry lays out rules for B.C. school COVID-19 outbreaks

Her comments came during a panel presentation at the Union of B.C. Municipalities on leadership during the pandemic alongside Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin and former Tsawwassen chief Kim Baird.

Henry says it’s important to discuss these issues when trying to mentor the next generation of leaders.