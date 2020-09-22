Menu

Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she’s received death threats during B.C’s COVID-19 response

By Staff The Canadian Press
British Columbia's top doctor says she has been the target of abuse and death threats during the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Columbia’s top doctor says she’s received death threats in her role as a public figure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she’s had to have security in her home and has been targeted with death threats, along
with abusive letters and phone calls to staff.

“There are many people who don’t like what I do or don’t like the way I say it or don’t like my shoes and feel quite able to send me nasty notes, to leave phone calls, to harass my office staff,” she said. “I’ve had to have security in my house. I’ve had death threats.”

She says she believes it’s partly due to her status as a woman in a high-profile position, and that people feel comfortable targeting her in ways they would not necessarily do to male leaders.

Read more: B.C.’s top doctor says she thinks Halloween can be rescued this year

Henry has become a national figure during her time leading B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with shoe designer John Fluevog naming a pair of shoes after her.

Her comments came during a panel presentation at the Union of B.C. Municipalities on leadership during the pandemic alongside Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin and former Tsawwassen chief Kim Baird.

Henry says it’s important to discuss these issues when trying to mentor the next generation of leaders.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
