B.C.’s top doctor says she thinks Halloween can be rescued this year

B.C.’s top doctor thinks Halloween can be rescued for kids across this province amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she will be providing more guidance on Halloween festivities closer to Oct. 31.

“We should be looking at doing it outdoors, in small groups, and I would encourage groups to get together and have little areas where they can have things pre-packaged,” Henry said.

“I think we can rescue Halloween this year.”

Henry said she has received a lot of emails about Halloween and the issue was a hot topic when she was visiting with kids a few weeks ago

The province will provide guidance similar to those for graduation events where people were encouraged to gather in their neighbourhoods at a distance.

Trick-or-treaters will be told not to go to the doorstep and candy should be set up at the end of a walkway or driveway.

“There are lots of ways we can celebrate,” Henry said.

“I think we can have Halloween this year. It is just going to look different, like everything that looks different in this pandemic,” Henry said.

This comes as trick-or-treating, haunted houses and Halloween parades were cancelled in the latest Los Angeles County health guidelines. The second largest city in the United States has decided to cancel the door-to-door tradition of kids getting candy.

The B.C. government has not specifically addressed the topic of adults hosting Halloween parties, but has given strong guidance to limit indoor parties of any kind.