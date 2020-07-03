Dr. Bonnie Henry picks up Fluevog shoes, tours Gastown mural exhibition

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor has some fancy new footwear.

Shoe designer John Fluevog gave Dr. Bonnie Henry a pair of shoes Friday from a line he named in her honour.

B.C.’s provincial health officer — a noted Fluevog fan — agreed to lend her name to the shoe, which features pink patent leather highlights and Fluevog’s distinctive operetta heel.

Henry’s oft-quoted phrase during her COVID-19 news conferences, “Be kind, be calm and be safe,” are printed on the footsock.

The pink shoes quickly sold out online, with proceeds benefiting Food Bank Canada, a charity selected by Henry.

Henry picked up the shoes Friday during a tour of the new Murals of Gratitude exhibition, which is organized in an alleyway by Gastown’s business improvement association and opens to the public on Monday.

The exhibit, which was curated by the Museum of Vancouver, features murals that were created after businesses boarded up their storefronts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked what she thought of a large portrait of herself, Henry replied: “I think it’s definitely got my colours, and my necklace and the sense of anxiety and fear in my eyes that we had way back in March.”

— With files from The Canadian Press