Meet Bonnie and Henry, two SPCA pups named after B.C.’s top doctor

Meet “Bonnie” and “Henry,” two puppies that were recently put for adoption at the BC SPCA.

As you may have guessed, the dogs were named after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who has led the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a “pupdate” posted to social media, the SPCA said Bonnie and Henry have found a forever home.

The organization has seen a spike in adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 300 animals getting new homes in one five-day period.

“I think people are at home,” SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said. “If ever there was a time that they would be thinking they would have the time to introduce a pet and spend time with it, I think it’s now.”

Those planning to adopt are asked to visit the BC SPCA website or call ahead, as shelters are only open by appointment or for emergency surrender only.

— With files from Robyn Crawford