B.C. SPCA seeing uptick in adoptions during COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. SPCA says they’ve seen an uptick in people wanting to adopt pets in recent weeks.

During their 50 per cent off promotion two weeks ago, 300 animals found homes in just five days.

Spokesperson Lorie Chortyk says it may be the biggest response they’ve already had to a promotion.

She says even now the promotion is over, they’re getting more clicks on their adoption site and calls to their shelters.

“I think people are at home,” said Chortyk. “If ever there was a time that they would be thinking they would have the time to introduce a pet and spend time with it, I think it’s now.

“When you’re introducing a pet to a home it really is important to spend time with that animal. To do the proper training and to make sure they’re comfortable.”

However, she says to make sure to have a plan when the pandemic is over.

“You address that during this time so it’s not a real shock to the animal’s system when everyone’s out of the house again,” she explained.

She says if you are planning to adopt, check out their website or call ahead because their shelters are currently only open by appointment or emergency surrender only.

