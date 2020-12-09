Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

10 employees test COVID-positive at Canada Post distribution centre in Barrie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 2:51 pm
A company spokesperson said the facility is continuing to "safely operate" while following public health protocols and that contingency plans are in place.
A company spokesperson said the facility is continuing to "safely operate" while following public health protocols and that contingency plans are in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Since last Tuesday, 10 employees at Canada Post’s distribution centre on Morrow Road in Barrie, Ont., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

“In each case, we work with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, follow their direction and advice, support their contact-tracing efforts and ensure the appropriate sanitization work has been conducted in the facility,” Canada Post spokesperson Valérie Chartrand said in an email.

Read more: 6 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Collingwood, Ont., Loblaws

“Given our safety and sanitization protocols in place, they have deemed it to be low risk of transmission in the workplace.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Chartrand said Canada Post’s employees, including those at the company’s 73 Morrow Rd. location, follow physical distancing protocols, wear mandatory face coverings and “other safety measures.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 Barrie Transit drivers confirmed COVID-19-positive

“Health officials have been in communication with us to understand what we are doing in our facility, reviewed our safety and sanitization protocols and we are following any further direction they may have,” Chartrand wrote.

“As for mail and parcel processing, we are continuing to safely operate while following all safety protocols. Contingency plans are in place to keep pace as best as possible.”

Click to play video 'Canada Post gearing up for a busier than normal holiday season' Canada Post gearing up for a busier than normal holiday season
Canada Post gearing up for a busier than normal holiday season – Oct 21, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCanada PostBarrie coronavirusBarrie COVID-19Canada Post BarrieCanada Post Barrie covid-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers