10 employees test COVID-positive at Canada Post distribution centre in Barrie, Ont.

Since last Tuesday, 10 employees at Canada Post’s distribution centre on Morrow Road in Barrie, Ont., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

“In each case, we work with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, follow their direction and advice, support their contact-tracing efforts and ensure the appropriate sanitization work has been conducted in the facility,” Canada Post spokesperson Valérie Chartrand said in an email.

“Given our safety and sanitization protocols in place, they have deemed it to be low risk of transmission in the workplace.”

Chartrand said Canada Post’s employees, including those at the company’s 73 Morrow Rd. location, follow physical distancing protocols, wear mandatory face coverings and “other safety measures.”

“Health officials have been in communication with us to understand what we are doing in our facility, reviewed our safety and sanitization protocols and we are following any further direction they may have,” Chartrand wrote.

“As for mail and parcel processing, we are continuing to safely operate while following all safety protocols. Contingency plans are in place to keep pace as best as possible.”

