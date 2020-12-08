2 Barrie Transit drivers confirmed COVID-19-positive

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie officials have confirmed that two city transit staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The bus drivers have been self-isolating since last week, and officials say the buses they operate were removed from service as soon as the COVID-19 cases were identified.

Officials say the buses were also fully sanitized and kept out of service for two days.

“Barrie Transit continues to do everything we can to ensure a safe environment for our riders and employees,” Barrie’s transit and parking strategy director, Brent Forsyth, said in a statement.

“We wish the affected drivers well and hope they are feeling better soon.”

Since the pandemic began, Barrie Transit has installed a plexiglass shield around the driver, maintained at least six feet of space between the driver and the first seat on the bus, enhanced cleaning of vehicles, required masks in public areas, installed hand sanitizers on all vehicles and limited capacity.

Barrie Transit also conducts active screening of all employees on a daily basis and has put protocols in place that eliminate the requirement for physical contact between drivers and riders.