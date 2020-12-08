Menu

Health

6 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Collingwood, Ont., Loblaws

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 2:19 pm
More than a dozen Loblaws staff members at the Hurontario Street store have been sent home to isolate as an added precaution, a company spokesperson said.
More than a dozen Loblaws staff members at the Hurontario Street store have been sent home to isolate as an added precaution, a company spokesperson said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Six COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Loblaws in Collingwood, Ont., in recent weeks, although two people are now recovered, a company spokesperson said Tuesday.

More than a dozen Loblaws staff members at the Hurontario Street store have been sent home to isolate as an added precaution, the company spokesperson said.

Read more: 2 Barrie Transit drivers confirmed COVID-19-positive

“Throughout this time, we have worked closely with local public health who has confirmed we have taken appropriate steps to keep everyone safe and ha(s) assured us that there is no additional risk to customers,” the spokesperson said.

Trending Stories

The last day each of the coronavirus-positive staff members worked was Nov. 26, 27, 28 and Dec. 3.

The company said it’s communicated “transparently and proactively” with colleagues and customers.

