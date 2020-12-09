Menu

Comments

Crime

Peterborough man arrested after break-in at empty apartment: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 1:24 pm
Peterborough Police Service
Peterborough police say they have made an arrest after a break-in. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing a break and enter charge after he was found in an empty apartment on Tuesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Peterborough Police Service were called to a Lansdowne Street West apartment building about a suspected break and enter in progress.

Officers’ investigation led to the arrest of one individual.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested second time in 2 days for break-in at vacant west-end home: police

Robert Carrol-England, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

