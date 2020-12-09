Peterborough man arrested after break-in at empty apartment: police

A Peterborough man is facing a break and enter charge after he was found in an empty apartment on Tuesday evening.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Peterborough Police Service were called to a Lansdowne Street West apartment building about a suspected break and enter in progress.
Officers’ investigation led to the arrest of one individual.
Read more: Peterborough man arrested second time in 2 days for break-in at vacant west-end home: police
Robert Carrol-England, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour
Trending Stories
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.
Peterborough Police Service reports an increase in calls for service
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments