Peterborough man arrested second time in 2 days for break-in at vacant west-end home: police

A Peterborough man is facing his second break-and-enter charge in two days involving a residence in a west-end neighbourhood.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday night around 8 p.m., police went to a vacant home on Weller Street after receiving a call from a neighbour that an unknown man was in the home.

Police located the suspect, who was the same individual who was arrested on Monday for break and enter into the same residence, police say.

Bryce McHugh, 26, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent to commit an offence; failure to comply with an undertaking to stay away from the Weller Street residence; and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.