Montreal police break up gathering of up to 200 people in Mile-End neighbourhood

Montreal police are investigating Monday after breaking up an illegal gathering overnight in the neighbourhood of Mile-End.

An estimated crowd of 200 people, all part of the Hasidic Jewish community, gathered in a residence situated on Parc Avenue, according to police.

Police were alerted to the residence at around 7 p.m. following a call to 911.

When officers arrived at the scene, the group quickly dispersed, according to police.

No one was apprehended but a person who appeared to be responsible for the residence was issued a warning, said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

An official report has been written and will be submitted to investigators from the morality section unit, Chèvrefils said.

Officers will be speaking with witnesses and retrieve any security footage to help identify members of the gathering.

Montreal police say fines could be issued at a later date.