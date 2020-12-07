Global News launches ’12 Days of Giving’ to support annual toy drive

Send this page to someone via email

Donations are now open for Global News’ 12 Days of Giving charity event in lieu of the annual Toy Drive Live.

For the 14th year in a row, Global Toronto partnered with Toronto Fire Fighters to support the Toronto Fire Fighters’ Toy Drive.

This year, in order to ensure the safety of the community, instead of the annual Toy Drive Live event, Global News is hosting 12 Days of Giving from Dec. 7 to 18.

“While we are unable to gather in person as a community, we’re still able to keep the true spirit of the season alive through the gift of giving,” said Mackay Taggart, Ontario regional director of Global News.

People are able to make monetary donations here or donate new, unwrapped toys to their local Toronto fire hall.

“The annual Toronto Fire Fighters’ Toy Drive is something I’ve looked forward to hosting for the last 14-years,” said Global News’ Susan Hay.

“It kicks off the holiday season and ignites the spirit of giving. Although this year will be different, viewers can still donate during our 12 Days of Giving in support of the toy drive.”

Each day during the charity event, Global News broadcasts will provide updates on the campaign and information on how the public can help.