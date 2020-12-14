Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 14 2020 6:01pm 03:10 12 Days of Giving: Best Buy donates $5K worth of toys to Toronto Fire Fighters’ Toy Drive For the second year in a row, Best Buy donated $5,000 worth of educational robots to the Toronto Fire Fighters’ Toy Drive. Susan Hay has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7522283/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7522283/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?