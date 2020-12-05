Menu

Politics

Huge crowds expected for 2nd B.C. convoy supporting Indian farmers

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 5, 2020 12:34 pm
Click to play video 'Surrey to Vancouver car rally held in solidarity with Punjabi farmers' Surrey to Vancouver car rally held in solidarity with Punjabi farmers
Hundreds of people are expected to turn out on Saturday for a second protest in solidarity with farmers in India.

Demonstrators are supporting farmers, mostly from India’s Punjab region, who are furious about new agricultural laws.

Farmers and their supporters say the legislation will end guaranteed grain prices from the government, opening them up to exploitation by large corporations.

Read more: Hundreds of vehicles join B.C. car rally in solidarity with Punjabi farmers

 

Protesters have camped out on highways in the Indian capital of Delhi for days. Last weekend, police used tear gas, water cannons and baton charges on protesters as tensions escalated.

On Wednesday, hundreds of vehicles turned out for a similar rally.

Click to play video 'Sights and sounds of downtown Vancouver rally to support Indian farmers' Sights and sounds of downtown Vancouver rally to support Indian farmers
Many participants told Global News they still have family in India and deep ties to the Punjab region.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was concerned about the farmers, prompting a response from the Indian foreign minister that Canadian intervention in the country’s affairs was “unacceptable.”

Read more: ‘Unacceptable’: India warns Trudeau his remarks on farmers’ protests may hurt bilateral ties

Saturday’s rally kicks off at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds at 11 a.m., before travelling by convoy to the Indian consulate in downtown Vancouver.

Surrey RCMP are warning drivers that it could cause congestion.

-With a file from Reuters

