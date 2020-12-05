Huge crowds expected for 2nd B.C. convoy supporting Indian farmers

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out on Saturday for a second protest in solidarity with farmers in India.

Demonstrators are supporting farmers, mostly from India’s Punjab region, who are furious about new agricultural laws.

Farmers and their supporters say the legislation will end guaranteed grain prices from the government, opening them up to exploitation by large corporations.

Protesters have camped out on highways in the Indian capital of Delhi for days. Last weekend, police used tear gas, water cannons and baton charges on protesters as tensions escalated.

On Wednesday, hundreds of vehicles turned out for a similar rally.

1:15 Sights and sounds of downtown Vancouver rally to support Indian farmers Sights and sounds of downtown Vancouver rally to support Indian farmers

Many participants told Global News they still have family in India and deep ties to the Punjab region.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was concerned about the farmers, prompting a response from the Indian foreign minister that Canadian intervention in the country’s affairs was “unacceptable.”

Saturday’s rally kicks off at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds at 11 a.m., before travelling by convoy to the Indian consulate in downtown Vancouver.

Surrey RCMP are warning drivers that it could cause congestion.

-With a file from Reuters

