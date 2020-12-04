Menu

Canada

Regina police find human remains believed to be Patrick Thauberger

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Patrick Cyril Thauberger, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing on Sept. 16, 1997.
Patrick Cyril Thauberger, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing on Sept. 16, 1997. Provided / Regina Police Service

The Regina Police Service says it believes it found the remains of a man who went missing over two decades ago.

Patrick Cyril Thauberger, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on Sept. 3, 1997. He was reported missing 13 days later.

Read more: Brother charged in death of man gone missing 23 years ago: Regina police

Police say the discovery was made in rural Saskatchewan on Dec. 3, but are still investigating to confirm it is him. Family members have been notified.

In the initial missing person’s report, police said Thauberger was on his way from Winnipeg to Edmonton, but had made a stop in Regina to visit family.

The investigation placed him at a Regina bus depot and also confirmed he never made it to Edmonton.

On Sunday, Regina police arrested Joseph George Thauberger, 78, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Read more: Missing man found safe: Saskatoon police

Joseph is also charged with offering an indignity to a dead human body and uttering threats to a woman that took place over a span of nearly 20 years.

In 2016, Thauberger’s disappearance led police to an outdoor marijuana grow op in the RMs of Indian Head and South Qu’appelle.

Joseph was charged with producing a scheduled substance (cannabis) and possession with the purpose of trafficking.

Court documents reveal he pleaded guilty to one count of possessing marijuana and was fined. All other allegations were withdrawn.

Regina Police, Saskatchewan News, Regina Police Service, First Degree Murder, RPS, Human Remains, Regina News, Saskatchewan coroner, Patrick Thauberger
