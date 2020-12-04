Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Edmonton Football Team with 47 players on its pending free-agent list

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted December 4, 2020 4:44 pm
Blue skies hover over The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on May 22, 2019.
Blue skies hover over The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium on May 22, 2019. 630 CHED/Dave Campbell

On Friday the CFL took another step towards a return in 2021. The league unveiled the pending free-agent list for all nine teams and the list is very long for every team, including the Edmonton Football Team who has 47 pending free agents and many notable names.

Read more: CFL releases 2021 schedule, EE football team hosting Riders for home opener

Topping the list are receiver Greg Ellingson, the team’s leading pass catcher from the 2019 CFL season with 1,170 yards, defensive lineman Almondo Sewell and defensive end Kwaku Boateng who tied for second on the team in quarterback sacks with eight.

The double E’s kicking tandem of Sean Whyte and Hugh O’Neill are also pending free agents.

Click to play video 'EE Football Team looking to the public for its new name' EE Football Team looking to the public for its new name
EE Football Team looking to the public for its new name – Nov 23, 2020

Other names include linebacker and the team’s Most Outstanding Rookie candidate in 2019, Vontae Diggs, running back Shaq Cooper and a list of offensive lineman including veterans Matt O’Donnell, Colin Kelly, SirVincent Rogers and Tommie Draheim.

Story continues below advertisement

With players losing their 2020 contract year despite not having a season, that means the Edmonton Football Team might lose a player that didn’t play a game for them.

Receiver Jimmy Ralph, running back and kick returner Terry Williams, linebacker Justin Tuggle and defensive back Jermaine Gabriel could hit the open market in 2021.

“As we look forward to 2021 and a CFL season with optimism, we are moving to provide our clubs with the guidelines and information they need to build competitive rosters,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement.

“While we are quite aware of the COVID-19 challenges currently facing society at large and sports in particular, we are also encouraged by the almost daily reports of progress in the development and distribution of rapid tests, treatments and, most importantly, vaccines. We are taking every step to be prepared to return to the field next year.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: EE Football Team’s 50/50 raises nearly $1M; half to go to Joey Moss Memorial Fund

Team are allowed to begin re-signing their free agents starting on Monday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. MST. Free agency will open on Tuesday, Feb. 9 also at 10 a.m. MST.

Click to play video 'Spirit of Edmonton goes virtual' Spirit of Edmonton goes virtual
Spirit of Edmonton goes virtual – Nov 21, 2020
Edmonton sportsCFLEdmonton EskimosCFL Free AgencyEdmonton football teamEE Football TeamCFL releases free-agent listDouble E Football Team
