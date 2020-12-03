Warner Bros. to release all 2021 films to HBO Max, theatres at same time — but only in the U.S. (so far)

In the most seismic shift by a Hollywood studio yet during the pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday announced that its entire 2021 film slate — including a new Matrix movie, Godzilla vs. Kong and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation In the Heights — will stream on HBO Max at the same time they play in theatres.

For Canadians, the news is lukewarm, as these rules do not apply north of the border. As of this writing, it appears that Warner Bros.’ slate of 17 planned movies will open in theatres here, but will not be available on streaming services until the film’s cinema run is over, if at all.

The move follows Warner Bros.’ decision to put Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max in December, as well as in theatres. If that pivot sent shockwaves through the industry, Thursday’s announcement was likely to rattle Hollywood to the core. It amounts to an acknowledgment that any full rebound for theatres is still a year or more away.

According to Bell Media, Wonder Woman 1984 will air on its Crave streaming service following its “standard theatrical windows.”

It’s unclear on what date it’ll begin airing on Crave, but this pattern in Canada of theatre release, followed by streaming, may apply to the other films on Warner Bros.’ 2021 docket — though this has not yet been confirmed by the studio.

Among the myriad release-plan changes wrought by the pandemic, no studio has fully embraced streaming as a lifeline. But after disappointing domestic ticket sales for Tenet, and with the majority of U.S. theatres currently closed, Warner Bros. will turn to a hybrid distribution model. Films will debut simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max in the U.S.

After one month, they will stop streaming and continue to play only in theatres.

“No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do,” said Ann Sarnoff, chief executive of WarnerMedia Studios in a statement. “We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theatres in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”

Warner Bros. called it a one-year plan. The studio has generally ranked among the top two studios in market share over the past decade — most recently dwarfed only by Walt Disney.

Warner Bros.’ 2021 slate includes many of the expected top movies of the year, including Dune, The Suicide Squad, Tom & Jerry, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, King Richard and Judas and the Black Messiah.

HBO Max is only available in the United States.

Global News has reached out to Warner Bros. Canada for clarification.

— With files from Chris Jancelewicz