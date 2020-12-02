Menu

Entertainment

Forget Zoom — the 2021 Oscars will be in-person

By Staff Reuters
Oscars
In this Feb. 15, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/File

The 2021 Oscars will not be a virtual event and will be organized traditionally as an “in-person telecast,” according to a report from industry publication Variety.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved the 73rd Academy Awards ceremony to April 25, 2021, so that theatres could potentially open again in the spring, which will allow more films to compete in the awards, the report said.

Read more: Elliot Page: Canadian actor announces he’s transgender

“The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” Variety reported on Tuesday, citing a representative from the Academy.

The Academy Awards are traditionally held at the 3,400-seat Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people who will be allowed to attend is unclear.

“The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” the report added, citing an awards publicist familiar with the situation.

Read more: Into a war zone: ‘Eye of the Beholder’ VR takes you to the front lines of battle

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Walt Disney Co.-owned broadcaster ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Television’s Emmy Awards in September were a virtual-only ceremony. Including the host Jimmy Kimmel, only production staff and a handful of stars were allowed inside the event venue at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

© 2020 Reuters
