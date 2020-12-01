Elliot Page: Canadian actor announces he’s transgender

Canadian actor Elliot Page announced that he’s transgender in a heartfelt, sincere social media post on Tuesday.

Before transitioning, the 33-year-old was one of the most vocal and actively “out” gay members of Hollywood.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society,” he wrote.

He asks for “patience” while he embarks on his journey, and proceeds to list disturbing statistics about transgender murders in the U.S., as well as astronomically high suicide rates in the trans community.

“I love that I am trans,” he continued. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Page emerged onto the scene in 2005 in Hard Candy, and was then nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the much-beloved independent film, Juno.

His other notable roles (as of this writing) include Kitty Pryde in X-Men and a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s Inception. He also appeared in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

As of late, Page has been heavily involved in environmental issues. His documentary There’s Something in the Water, released on Netflix in March of this year, highlights the stories of Indigenous and Black Nova Scotian communities that have been disproportionally affected by decisions to place hazardous waste sites near their homes.

Page would end up pouring approximately $350,000 of his own money into the project in order to get it off the ground and completed as soon as possible.

“What’s happened in these communities for decades and decades has caused extraordinary trauma and illness and loss and pain and the change needs to happen right now,” said Page to Global News at the time.

— With files from Alexander Quon

