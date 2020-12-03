Menu

Crime

Key psychiatrist for defence to testify for 4th day in Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2020 6:15 am
Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game' Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, Dr. Alexander Westphal said Alek Minassian was not psychotic but due to autism his thinking was similar to psychosis.

TORONTO — The key witness for the defence in Toronto’s van attack trial is set to testify for the fourth straight day today.

Psychiatrist Dr. Alexander Westphal has stopped short of saying Alek Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018.

He says Minassian does not truly understand the moral wrongfulness of killing 10 people by using a van as a weapon.

But Westphal says criminal responsibility is a legal opinion, not a psychiatric one.

Read more: Psychiatrist stops short of saying Toronto van attack killer is not criminally responsible, court hears

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

He argues he should be found not criminally responsible due to autism spectrum disorder.

Minassian’s state of mind is the sole issue at trial after he admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial' Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial
Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial
© 2020 The Canadian Press
