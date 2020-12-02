Menu

Crime

Psychiatrist for the defence to testify for 3rd day at Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2020 6:17 am
Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game' Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game
WATCH ABOVE (Dec. 1, 2020): Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game. As Catherine McDonald reports, Dr. Alexander Westphal said Alek Minassian was not psychotic but due to autism his thinking was similar to psychosis.

TORONTO — The defence’s star witness in the Toronto van attack trial is set for his third day of testimony today.

Psychiatrist Dr. Alexander Westphal says Alek Minassian was influenced by the horrific material he consumed online.

The 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

Read more: ‘As abstract as killing people in a video game,’ doctor says of Alek Minassian’s mind

Westphal is expected to say Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

The psychiatrist who specializes in autism says there is no good explanation from Minassian about why he committed the attack.

Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, leaving his state of mind the sole issue at the judge-alone trial.

Click to play video 'Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says' Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says
© 2020 The Canadian Press
AutismToronto Van AttackAlek MinassianAutism Spectrum DisorderVan AttackYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian TrialPsychiatristAlexander Westphal
