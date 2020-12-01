Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Defence’s star witness to continue testimony at Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2020 6:11 am
Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial' Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial
WATCH ABOVE: Forensic psychiatrist who studies autism and violence testified at the Alek Minassian’s trial. Catherine McDonald reports on how Alek Minassian had never shown aggressive behavior before the deadly rampage.

TORONTO — A psychiatrist hired by the defence is set to continue his testimony today at the trial for the man who killed 10 people in Toronto’s van attack.

Dr. Alexander Westphal says Minassian suffered from a lack of empathy and struggled to understood others his entire life.

Westphal is testifying on behalf of the defence and is expected to say Alek Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Read more: Alek Minassian was never aggressive to others before Toronto van attack, court hears

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

Trending Stories

He has admitted to planning and carrying out the attacks with his state of mind at the time being the sole issue at trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Westphal refused to testify if court didn’t give in to his demands to seal his videotaped interviews with Minassian and play the clips to court in secret.

The judge begrudgingly gave in to sealing the videos after the psychiatrist warned they could incite more violence, but will allow journalists to watch and report on them.

Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist testifies at trial of Alek Minassian' Forensic psychiatrist testifies at trial of Alek Minassian
© 2020 The Canadian Press
AutismToronto Van AttackAlek MinassianAutism Spectrum DisorderVan AttackYonge Street Van AttackPsychiatristAlexander WestphalAlex Minassian trial
Flyers
More weekly flyers